Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean volunteer fighter referred to prosecution over unauthorized entry to Ukraine

All News 15:46 June 15, 2022

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean volunteer fighter who recently returned from Ukraine has been referred to the prosecution for potential indictment on passport law violation charges, officials said Wednesday

Rhee Keun, a Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber, returned home from Ukraine on May 27 with knee injuries after his three-month service as a volunteer fighter against invading Russian forces.

He underwent a police interrogation last week on charges of violating the Passport Act as he traveled to the war-stricken Ukraine in defiance of the country's travel ban.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, in charge of his case, referred Rhee to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office the previous day for further investigation and a potential indictment, officials said.

South Korea has banned its nationals from traveling to all regions of Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns. Entering the country without approval is punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won (US$7,745) under Korean law. Rhee is now banned from leaving the country.

Rhee Keun, a Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber, speaks to reporters on his arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Ukraine, in this May 27, 2022, file photo. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#volunteer fighter in Ukraine #Rhee Keun
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!