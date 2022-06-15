PM to pay visit to ex-President Moon
All News 15:43 June 15, 2022
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will pay a visit to former President Moon Jae-in later this week, a political source said Wednesday.
Han will travel to the retirement home of Moon in Yangsan, 309 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to meet Moon and his wife on Thursday afternoon, according to the source.
Both Moon and Han worked with late former President Roh Moo-hyun, when he served as the president between 2003-08.
Han served as the final prime minister of the Roh government between 2007-08, when Moon was chief of staff for Roh.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
