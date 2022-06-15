HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,100 DN 200

KIA CORP. 78,100 UP 100

CJ 79,000 DN 300

SK hynix 97,900 DN 1,200

SamsungF&MIns 194,500 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,550 DN 750

Kogas 44,050 DN 1,950

Youngpoong 615,000 DN 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,400 UP 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,800 DN 550

Hanwha 27,700 DN 900

DB HiTek 59,800 DN 2,000

HITEJINRO 34,450 UP 850

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 79,500 UP 900

ShinhanGroup 40,750 DN 200

Meritz Insurance 35,400 UP 200

Yuhan 54,200 DN 1,500

SLCORP 29,150 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 112,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 72,300 DN 2,300

DL 67,500 DN 1,500

SKNetworks 4,425 DN 100

ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 250

KCC 304,000 DN 5,000

SKBP 71,100 DN 3,400

Daesang 21,050 DN 250

LX INT 38,600 DN 1,150

DongkukStlMill 15,250 DN 650

TaihanElecWire 1,870 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 UP 200

Boryung 10,450 DN 450

LOTTE Fine Chem 78,800 DN 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,050 DN 800

Shinsegae 239,500 DN 1,500

Nongshim 266,500 DN 1,000

SGBC 55,100 DN 900

Hyosung 83,400 DN 1,900

AmoreG 40,200 DN 900

HyundaiMtr 174,000 UP 2,500

Daewoong 24,350 DN 1,250

(MORE)