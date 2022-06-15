KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,100 DN 200
KIA CORP. 78,100 UP 100
CJ 79,000 DN 300
SK hynix 97,900 DN 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 194,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,550 DN 750
Kogas 44,050 DN 1,950
Youngpoong 615,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,400 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,800 DN 550
Hanwha 27,700 DN 900
DB HiTek 59,800 DN 2,000
HITEJINRO 34,450 UP 850
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 79,500 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 40,750 DN 200
Meritz Insurance 35,400 UP 200
Yuhan 54,200 DN 1,500
SLCORP 29,150 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 112,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 72,300 DN 2,300
DL 67,500 DN 1,500
SKNetworks 4,425 DN 100
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 250
KCC 304,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 71,100 DN 3,400
Daesang 21,050 DN 250
LX INT 38,600 DN 1,150
DongkukStlMill 15,250 DN 650
TaihanElecWire 1,870 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 UP 200
Boryung 10,450 DN 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,800 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,050 DN 800
Shinsegae 239,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 266,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 55,100 DN 900
Hyosung 83,400 DN 1,900
AmoreG 40,200 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 174,000 UP 2,500
Daewoong 24,350 DN 1,250
(MORE)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Truckers to return to work after weeklong strike
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
N. Korea asks S. Korean church to build hospitals in 260 counties
-
N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?