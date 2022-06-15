KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 925,000 DN 20,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,390 DN 130
KAL 26,900 DN 850
LG Corp. 76,200 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 125,500 DN 1,000
HYBE 145,000 DN 48,000
KPIC 143,000 DN 6,500
DB INSURANCE 62,500 DN 200
GCH Corp 19,350 DN 500
SamsungElec 60,700 DN 1,200
NHIS 9,810 DN 240
DongwonInd 224,000 DN 3,000
LS 60,900 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125000 DN4500
GC Corp 163,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 35,100 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 528,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 DN 290
SKC 153,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE 35,400 DN 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,150 DN 90
POSCO Holdings 261,500 DN 2,000
LotteChilsung 176,000 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 5,140 DN 110
GS Retail 26,350 UP 350
HtlShilla 72,500 DN 900
Hanmi Science 41,600 DN 950
SamsungElecMech 145,500 DN 3,500
Hanssem 71,200 0
F&F 127,000 UP 1,000
Ottogi 431,000 UP 3,500
KSOE 86,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,650 DN 900
MS IND 18,450 DN 850
HyundaiMipoDock 79,300 DN 2,900
IS DONGSEO 44,200 DN 200
OCI 126,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 50,700 DN 400
S-Oil 118,500 0
LG Innotek 364,500 DN 11,000
(MORE)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Truckers to return to work after weeklong strike
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
N. Korea asks S. Korean church to build hospitals in 260 counties
-
N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?