KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 194,000 DN 6,000
HMM 27,650 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 58,100 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 148,500 DN 1,500
KorZinc 517,000 DN 18,000
Mobis 205,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,500 DN 3,400
SamsungHvyInd 5,480 DN 240
S-1 63,000 DN 900
ZINUS 52,200 DN 2,800
KEPCO 22,300 UP 250
SamsungSecu 36,150 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 15,500 0
SKTelecom 51,800 DN 1,900
HyundaiElev 29,400 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,600 DN 2,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,745 DN 115
Hanon Systems 9,900 DN 250
SK 227,500 DN 9,500
ShinpoongPharm 23,450 DN 1,300
DWS 51,300 DN 600
Handsome 34,250 DN 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,500 DN 4,900
Asiana Airlines 16,600 DN 650
COWAY 61,400 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 DN 1,000
IBK 10,600 DN 150
Hanchem 235,500 DN 4,500
HDSINFRA 5,770 DN 300
KIWOOM 86,900 DN 1,100
Kangwonland 27,400 DN 400
DONGSUH 26,000 UP 50
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,200 DN 2,000
COSMAX 60,000 DN 2,600
Kakao 72,700 DN 3,900
DSME 20,450 DN 750
SamsungEng 22,600 DN 350
NAVER 244,500 DN 8,500
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 2,500
