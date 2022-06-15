KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 223,000 DN 8,000
POONGSAN 27,800 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 54,000 DN 800
Hansae 19,200 DN 500
SD Biosensor 37,600 DN 800
Meritz Financial 27,250 DN 750
BNK Financial Group 7,470 DN 80
emart 105,500 DN 1,500
HanmiPharm 284,000 DN 8,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 36,300 DN 1,100
PIAM 36,100 DN 1,600
HANJINKAL 60,200 0
CHONGKUNDANG 85,200 DN 3,800
DoubleUGames 39,700 DN 1,000
MANDO 50,700 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 UP 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,400 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,050 DN 100
Netmarble 71,900 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 259,500 DN 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,700 DN 1,900
HYOSUNG TNC 377,500 DN 10,500
SKCHEM 105,000 DN 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 435,000 DN 21,500
HANILCMT 15,700 DN 100
SKBS 105,500 DN 4,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,050 DN 1,250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,800 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 14,000 DN 350
KakaoBank 35,800 UP 450
ORION 101,500 UP 7,200
BGF Retail 175,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 102,500 DN 5,500
LG Energy Solution 420,000 DN 6,500
DL E&C 45,850 DN 950
kakaopay 78,100 UP 1,100
HDC-OP 11,800 DN 450
K Car 20,450 DN 850
SKSQUARE 41,850 DN 1,050
