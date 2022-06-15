Seoul to reopen public swimming pools by Han River
All News 16:19 June 15, 2022
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Outdoor public swimming pools and water sports facilities by the Han River in Seoul will reopen later this month after more than two years of closure due to the pandemic, city government officials said Wednesday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said four swimming pools and two facility zones by the river will be open from June 24 until Aug. 21.
The city government has closed the facilities since 2020 due to the rise in infections in the capital. The facilities are usually open in the summer.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
Most Saved
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea lifts mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals
-
Yoon says 'not right' to keep ex-President Lee in prison
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Truckers to return to work after weeklong strike
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
-
N. Korea asks S. Korean church to build hospitals in 260 counties
-
N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?