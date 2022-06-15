S. Korean Bond Yields on June 15, 2022
All News 16:30 June 15, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.541 2.451 +9.0
2-year TB 3.572 3.425 +14.7
3-year TB 3.666 3.548 +11.8
10-year TB 3.795 3.691 +10.4
2-year MSB 3.405 3.278 +12.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.371 4.270 +10.1
91-day CD 1.970 1.970 0.0
(END)
