S. Korea, U.S. agree on need for '2+2' ministerial talks on summit outcome: Park Jin
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will continue to hold high-level dialogue to implement the outcome of their leaders' summit last month, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Wednesday.
Park made the remarks after meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
"I had detailed discussions with Secretary Raimondo on follow-up steps to the South Korea-U.S. summit," Park told reporters.
"We said South Korea and the U.S. will need to continue holding ministerial-level dialogue in order to ensure their cooperation as comprehensive, strategic allies in areas such as expanding supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.
Park's visit here came on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Seoul last month for his first bilateral summit with new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The top South Korean diplomat said he also proposed holding a two plus two meeting between the countries' foreign and commerce ministers.
"(Raimondo) agreed on the need for such dialogue," said Park.
Park said his four-day trip here has been very productive.
"I was able to see with my own eyes that South Korea is facing a historic moment of becoming a global pivotal state," he said.
The South Korean minister held bilateral talks with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm after arriving here on Sunday.
