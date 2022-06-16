N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 2nd day: state media
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained under 30,000 for the second consecutive day, its state media said Thursday.
More than 26,010 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It reported one additional death, with the death toll standing at 73.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.55 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 4.51 million have recovered, and at least 46,230 are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
