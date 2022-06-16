Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- BTS temporarily halts group activities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Finance Minister Choo says economy will not improve in short term (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Gov't: 'Fishery official killed by North unlikely to have crossed to North on his own' (Donga Ilbo)
-- PPP, gov't declare 'long-term economic battle' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- PPP, gov't declare entry into 'long-haul economic battle' (Segye Ilbo)
-- Gov't to cut corporate, oil taxes, increase pension for elderly (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea declares 'war against economic crisis' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon responds: 'It's my first time being president' over controversy involving first lady (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Don't cry, BTS. It's OK to rest for a while' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Winter has come'; cryptocurrency ecosystem shows signs of collapse (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stagflation strikes manufacturing industry (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- BTS 'hiatus' storm hits HYBE shares (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Employment up 935,000 in May, biggest increase in 22 years (Korea Herald)
-- Nuri launch called off (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!