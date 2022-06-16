S. Korea's vice defense minister attends U.S.-led dialogue on support for Ukraine
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul has attended a virtual session of a U.S.-led forum on support for war-torn Ukraine, his ministry said Thursday.
Hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Wednesday's session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group involved senior officials from some 50 countries. Participants discussed the situation in Ukraine, and mid- and long-term measures to support the country, according to the ministry.
"The defense ministers of the participating countries shared the view that the situation in Ukraine has been getting more serious and agreed the international community will work together to actively respond to that," the ministry said in a press release.
The multilateral dialogue was launched in April to discuss effective ways of providing aid to Ukraine.
