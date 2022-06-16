today in Korean history

1904 -- The first group of Koreans to immigrate to Hawaii sets sail from the western port of Incheon. The 120 emigrants left their colonized homeland for a better life on the group of U.S. islands, where they would work mainly on sugar cane plantations. It was not until the 1950s that Koreans began to spread across the United States. There are now more than 1 million ethnic Koreans living there.

