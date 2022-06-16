Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 16, 2022
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 0
Suwon 26/18 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 27/19 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 27/17 Rain 20
Gangneung 26/16 Rain 0
Jeonju 27/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 0
Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
