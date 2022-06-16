Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/18 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 27/19 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 27/17 Rain 20

Gangneung 26/16 Rain 0

Jeonju 27/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 0

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!