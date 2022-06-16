Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gist of new government's economic policy direction

All News 14:00 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy goals under the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The economic policy road map centers on deregulation and tax cuts in a bid to support the economic growth led by the private sector.

Revitalizing economic growth led by private sector

-- to ease regulations, boost corporate vitality

-- to expand corporate investment, create jobs

-- to nurture small and venture firms

-- to establish fair market principles

Upgrading economic fundamentals via structural reform

-- to revamp public sector, state pension fund

-- to reform labor market

-- to carry out education reform

-- to seek innovation in the financial and service industries

Laying groundwork for 'pace-setting' economy

-- to seek innovation with science technology, research & development

-- to foster cutting-edge strategic industries

-- to tackle changes in demographic structure

-- to achieve goal of carbon neutrality, fight climate change

Promoting shared values

-- to strengthen social safety net

-- to expand window of opportunities for work

-- to upgrade welfare system

-- to promote balanced regional development
(END)

Keywords
#economic policy-gist
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!