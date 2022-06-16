Bank's bad loan ratio increases in April
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea inched up in April from a month earlier, the financial regulator said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans came to 0.23 percent at the end of April, up 0.02 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Compared with a year earlier, the ratio was down 0.07 percentage point.
The ratio reflected loans overdue by one month or longer in principal and interest repayment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans stood at 0.18 percent in April, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier.
The ratio on home-backed loans was 0.11 percent, up 0.01 percentage point from March.
The ratio for corporate loans also edged up 0.02 percentage point on-month to 0.28 percent at the end of April, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter referred to prosecution over unauthorized entry to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea indefinitely postpones launch of space rocket over technical glitch
-
N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?