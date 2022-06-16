Taihan Cable & Solution to set up US$80-million joint venture in Saudi Arabia
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Taihan Cable & Solution Co., a major cable maker in South Korea, said Thursday that it has signed a deal to set up a US$80-million joint venture in Saudi Arabia to produce high-voltage power cables.
Under the deal with Mohammed Al-Ojaimi Group, Taihan Cable & Solution will set up the joint venture, named Saudi-Taihan Cable & Solution, in the kingdom's capital of Riyadh, with Taihan holding a 51-percent stake in the company.
The joint venture will begin the construction of a plant within this year, and plans to complete the facility by 2023.
Taihan Cable said the business cooperation will help expand its presence in the Middle East region and Europe.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter referred to prosecution over unauthorized entry to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea indefinitely postpones launch of space rocket over technical glitch
-
N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?