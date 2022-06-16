Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday his government will pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth and deregulation in an effort to overcome the multi-faceted economic crisis.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting on the new government's economy policy directions where officials mapped out economic plans over the next five years.
-----------------
Coast Guard to apologize over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
SEOUL -- The Coast Guard is expected to apologize for having previously presumed a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea's military near the western sea border in 2020 was attempting to defect to the North voluntarily, officials at the presidential National Security Office (NSO) said Thursday.
Besides the apology, the Coast Guard will also disclose its investigation documents on the mysterious death of the 47-year-old fisheries official, who was fatally shot by the North's military on Sept. 22, 2020, after going missing the previous day while on duty near South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island, the officials said.
-----------------
Technical inspection of Nuri space rocket underway after canceled launch
SEOUL -- South Korean aerospace engineers began inspecting the country's homegrown Nuri space rocket, a day after a last-minute technical glitch in the oxidizer tank sensor forced the country to call off the rocket launch scheduled for Thursday.
The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) on Wednesday decided to indefinitely postpone the launch of Nuri after the sensor was seen malfunctioning during a final pre-launch check-up at the launch pad in Naro Space Center in Goheung, a southern coastal village some 470 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 7th day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 10,000 for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday as the country moves toward returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 7,994 COVID-19 infections, including 90 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,256,457, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
BTS dismisses rumors about team disbandment
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS flatly rejected rumors Thursday that the band is taking steps to disband itself following its recent announcement of a pause in group activities.
"We'll try to show good performances either as a team or individuals," RM, the band leader, said in a post to Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.
-----------------
S. Korea's national debt tops 1,000 trillion won for 1st time
SEOUL -- South Korea's national debt surpassed the 1,000 trillion won (US$781.07 billion) mark for the first time ever amid the government's expansionary fiscal spending to support the economic recovery, data showed Thursday.
The total government debt hit an all-time high of 1,001 trillion won as of end-April, up by 19.1 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data compiled by the finance ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases recorded remained below 30,000, while the country reported an outbreak of an "acute enteric epidemic" in its southwestern region Thursday.
More than 26,010 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It reported one additional death, with the death toll rising to 73.
-----------------
Olympic hockey hero succumbs to lung cancer at 35
SEOUL -- Cho Min-ho, who scored South Korea's very first goal in Olympic hockey, has passed away at 35 after losing a battle with lung cancer.
Cho's former South Korean club, Anyang Halla, said Thursday the player had died the previous afternoon. Cho had been diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2021, after returning from training camp and exhibition games against minor league teams in the United States.
