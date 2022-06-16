Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for brutally killing one of his employees by inserting a 70-centimeter rod into the victim's rectum.
The Seoul Western District Court found the man, only identified by his surname Han, guilty of murdering the employee at a children's gym in Seoul with the plastic stick, which ruptured his organs and caused his death in December of last year.
"Severe punishment is inevitable as his crime is bizarre and brutal, and he did not have any kind of respect for the victim," the court said in the ruling.
The prosecution earlier sought a life sentence for Han.
Han killed the victim in his 20s at the facility he owns in northwestern Seoul on Dec. 31, after being irritated by the employee's unspecified behavior.
An autopsy showed a perforation in the anterior wall of the victim's rectum and further ruptures in organs, including the heart and the liver.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
S. Korean volunteer fighter referred to prosecution over unauthorized entry to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea indefinitely postpones launch of space rocket over technical glitch
-
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?