Yoon names veteran politician to head presidential committee on national unity

All News 14:59 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday named veteran politician Kim Han-gil as the chief of the presidential committee on national unity.

Kim, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, served the same job when the panel was created under Yoon's transition team.

The committee will be in charge of handling policies and projects related to national integration.

Kim, 69, has more than 25 years of experience in politics. He worked as a lawmaker and served as the country's culture minister from 2000 to 2001.

The Cabinet last month approved the creation of the committee.

This file photo taken April 26, 2022, shows Kim Han-gil, who was in charge of the national unity committee under the presidential transition team at the time, speaking at a meeting in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

