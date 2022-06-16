(LEAD) First lady visits ex-President Chun's widow
(ATTN: UPDATES with meeting; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee visited the widow of former President Chun Doo-hwan at her house in western Seoul on Thursday.
Kim arrived at the house of Lee Soon-ja, Chun's widow, at 2:55 p.m. and held a meeting with Lee for about 90 minutes.
Kim did not answer questions from reporters when she entered the house or when she left.
This was Kim's third time meeting the wife of a former president, following Kim Yoon-ok, former President Lee Myung-bak's wife, and Kwon Yang-sook, former President Roh Moo-hyun's widow.
Kim is said to be also working to set up a meeting with former President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook.
"Kim will keep trying to meet former first ladies," an official at the Yongsan presidential office said, noting all the meetings are unofficial and should not be "politically interpreted."
