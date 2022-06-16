Forward chasing World Cup trip, K League scoring title in career year

And that form has seen Cho score 10 goals in 15 matches so far this season, putting him in second place behind Stefan Mugosa of Incheon United. While playing for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors before his conscription, Cho's career high in the top-flight K League 1 had been four goals in 23 matches in 2020. In 2019, Cho had netted 14 goals for FC Anyang in the K League 2.

