KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 70,500 DN 1,800
DL 65,700 DN 1,800
CJ 78,700 DN 300
LX INT 38,850 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 15,200 DN 50
Hanwha 27,800 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,870 0
Hyundai M&F INS 31,450 DN 200
DB HiTek 58,900 DN 900
KCC 305,500 UP 1,500
SKBP 70,600 DN 500
AmoreG 39,450 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 173,000 DN 1,000
Daesang 20,700 DN 350
SKNetworks 4,425 0
ORION Holdings 14,200 0
HITEJINRO 34,200 DN 250
Yuhan 54,600 UP 400
SLCORP 28,800 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 114,000 UP 1,500
Meritz Insurance 35,800 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 77,900 DN 1,600
ShinhanGroup 40,550 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,500 UP 1,000
Boryung 10,300 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,800 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,250 UP 200
Shinsegae 236,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 266,500 0
SGBC 55,300 UP 200
Hyosung 82,700 DN 700
Daewoong 24,100 DN 250
TaekwangInd 931,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,440 UP 50
KAL 26,700 DN 200
LG Corp. 77,500 UP 1,300
Handsome 33,300 DN 950
GKL 14,000 DN 150
Hanmi Science 41,000 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,950 DN 150
