KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 77,200 DN 900
SK hynix 97,400 DN 500
Youngpoong 614,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,350 DN 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,550 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,650 UP 100
Kogas 44,500 UP 450
GCH Corp 19,150 DN 200
LotteChilsung 177,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,080 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 267,500 UP 6,000
DB INSURANCE 62,100 DN 400
SamsungElec 60,900 UP 200
NHIS 9,820 UP 10
DongwonInd 223,500 DN 500
LOTTE 35,800 UP 400
LS 62,700 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES129000 UP4000
GC Corp 161,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 34,250 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 549,000 UP 21,000
KPIC 143,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,960 UP 20
SKC 160,500 UP 7,000
GS Retail 25,850 DN 500
Ottogi 428,500 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 5,120 DN 20
HtlShilla 71,600 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 144,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 70,100 DN 1,100
F&F 131,500 UP 4,500
KSOE 85,900 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,500 DN 150
MS IND 18,250 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 82,400 UP 3,100
IS DONGSEO 41,850 DN 2,350
S-Oil 114,500 DN 4,000
OCI 123,500 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 51,700 UP 1,000
