LG Innotek 371,000 UP 6,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 2,500

HMM 27,850 UP 200

HYUNDAI WIA 57,400 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 150,500 UP 2,000

KorZinc 525,000 UP 8,000

Mobis 204,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,400 DN 1,100

SamsungHvyInd 5,560 UP 80

S-1 62,400 DN 600

ZINUS 53,400 UP 1,200

KEPCO 22,800 UP 500

SKTelecom 50,900 DN 900

HyundaiElev 28,950 DN 450

IBK 10,500 DN 100

DWS 50,500 DN 800

KG DONGBU STL 15,350 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDS 135,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 54,900 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 3,715 DN 30

Hanon Systems 9,850 DN 50

SK 228,500 UP 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 22,900 DN 550

Hanchem 234,500 DN 1,000

ILJIN MATERIALS 80,700 UP 7,200

Asiana Airlines 16,450 DN 150

COWAY 61,700 UP 300

SamsungSecu 35,950 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 UP 500

DONGSUH 25,750 DN 250

SamsungEng 22,200 DN 400

SAMSUNG C&T 111,500 UP 500

PanOcean 6,580 UP 70

SAMSUNG CARD 31,150 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 50

KT 35,700 DN 550

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33750 UP600

LOTTE TOUR 13,400 DN 600

LG Uplus 13,350 DN 400

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 UP 500

(MORE)