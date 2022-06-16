KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 371,000 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 2,500
HMM 27,850 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 57,400 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 150,500 UP 2,000
KorZinc 525,000 UP 8,000
Mobis 204,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,400 DN 1,100
SamsungHvyInd 5,560 UP 80
S-1 62,400 DN 600
ZINUS 53,400 UP 1,200
KEPCO 22,800 UP 500
SKTelecom 50,900 DN 900
HyundaiElev 28,950 DN 450
IBK 10,500 DN 100
DWS 50,500 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 15,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 135,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,900 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,715 DN 30
Hanon Systems 9,850 DN 50
SK 228,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 22,900 DN 550
Hanchem 234,500 DN 1,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 80,700 UP 7,200
Asiana Airlines 16,450 DN 150
COWAY 61,700 UP 300
SamsungSecu 35,950 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 UP 500
DONGSUH 25,750 DN 250
SamsungEng 22,200 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 111,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,580 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 31,150 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 50
KT 35,700 DN 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33750 UP600
LOTTE TOUR 13,400 DN 600
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 UP 500
