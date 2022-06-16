KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HDSINFRA 5,720 DN 50
KT&G 83,400 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 17,150 DN 200
Doosanfc 32,300 UP 900
LG Display 16,250 UP 100
DSME 20,350 DN 100
Kangwonland 26,950 DN 450
NAVER 240,000 DN 4,500
Kakao 72,300 DN 400
NCsoft 401,000 DN 10,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,000 UP 1,800
COSMAX 59,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 87,500 UP 600
KEPCO E&C 67,300 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,900 DN 700
LGCHEM 584,000 UP 23,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,850 DN 400
DWEC 6,060 0
LGELECTRONICS 94,400 UP 1,200
Celltrion 150,000 DN 2,000
TKG Huchems 22,000 DN 450
KEPCO KPS 35,150 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,000 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 363,500 DN 2,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,100 DN 100
KIH 63,400 UP 600
GS 45,650 UP 150
LIG Nex1 77,000 UP 100
LGH&H 614,000 DN 19,000
Fila Holdings 29,800 DN 450
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,950 DN 350
FOOSUNG 21,100 UP 500
AMOREPACIFIC 135,000 DN 7,000
SK Innovation 214,500 DN 8,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,380 UP 15
POONGSAN 27,850 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 52,800 DN 1,200
Hansae 18,950 DN 250
Youngone Corp 42,750 UP 250
