KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 June 16, 2022

CSWIND 51,200 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 DN 7,000
KOLON IND 58,300 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 31,700 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,200 UP 150
Netmarble 71,200 DN 700
KRAFTON 252,000 DN 7,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,800 UP 100
SD Biosensor 36,600 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 28,100 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 7,400 DN 70
emart 105,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 36,300 0
MANDO 49,700 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 UP 17,000
PIAM 38,150 UP 2,050
HANJINKAL 59,200 DN 1,000
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 39,800 UP 100
HanmiPharm 285,000 UP 1,000
DL E&C 44,950 DN 900
K Car 20,050 DN 400
SKSQUARE 42,300 UP 450
ORION 100,500 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 104,500 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,000 DN 50
LG Energy Solution 427,000 UP 7,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,600 DN 200
BGF Retail 174,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 102,000 DN 3,000
kakaopay 76,300 DN 1,800
HDC-OP 11,600 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 379,500 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 436,500 UP 1,500
HANILCMT 15,650 DN 50
SKBS 103,000 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,900 DN 100
HYBE 148,000 UP 3,000
KakaoBank 36,450 UP 650
(END)

