Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's bourse operator holds investor relations sessions in San Diego

All News 16:12 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator said Thursday it has held investor relations (IR) sessions in the United States to woo promising firms there to go public on the country's tech-laden KOSDAQ market.

Some 100 entrepreneurs and financial experts there attended the one-day 2022 Korean Capital Market Conference in San Diego on Wednesday, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The IR event centered on the advantages of market debuts in South Korea, such as high valuation, rich liquidity and low IPO costs, the KRX said.

The KRX said local companies that specialize in bio, artificial intelligence and semiconductors were particularly interested in the San Diego IR.

The event was followed by one-on-one consultation sessions, primarily for businesses based in the western U.S.

Entrepreneurs and financial experts attend the 2022 Korean Capital Market Conference in San Diego on June 15, 2022. The photo was provided by the Korea Exchange (KRX). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#bourse operator-investor relations #krx #ir
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!