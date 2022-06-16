S. Korea's bourse operator holds investor relations sessions in San Diego
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator said Thursday it has held investor relations (IR) sessions in the United States to woo promising firms there to go public on the country's tech-laden KOSDAQ market.
Some 100 entrepreneurs and financial experts there attended the one-day 2022 Korean Capital Market Conference in San Diego on Wednesday, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
The IR event centered on the advantages of market debuts in South Korea, such as high valuation, rich liquidity and low IPO costs, the KRX said.
The KRX said local companies that specialize in bio, artificial intelligence and semiconductors were particularly interested in the San Diego IR.
The event was followed by one-on-one consultation sessions, primarily for businesses based in the western U.S.
