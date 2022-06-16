Military reports 691 more COVID-19 cases
All News 16:34 June 16, 2022
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 691 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 171,105, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 574 from the Army, 61 from the Air Force, 30 from the Navy, 13 from the Marine Corps and 13 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,423 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
