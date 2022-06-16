Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 691 more COVID-19 cases

All News 16:34 June 16, 2022

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 691 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 171,105, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 574 from the Army, 61 from the Air Force, 30 from the Navy, 13 from the Marine Corps and 13 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 3,423 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

