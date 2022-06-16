S. Korean Bond Yields on June 16, 2022
All News 16:43 June 16, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.651 2.541 +11.0
2-year TB 3.623 3.572 +5.1
3-year TB 3.728 3.666 +6.2
10-year TB 3.767 3.795 -2.8
2-year MSB 3.523 3.405 +11.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.437 4.371 +6.6
91-day CD 1.990 1.970 +2.0
(END)
