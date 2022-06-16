PM pays visit to ex-President Moon
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday he paid a visit to former President Moon Jae-in and they exchanged views on economic conditions at home and abroad.
Han traveled to the retirement home of Moon in Yangsan, 309 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and held a meeting with the former president for about 40 minutes, the prime minister said in a Facebook posting.
Han said he spoke with Moon about "difficulties and the severity of the domestic and foreign economic situation, and recent international situations, including the Ukraine crisis."
Han said he also sought advice for state affairs from Moon and the former president responded.
Both Moon and Han worked with late former President Roh Moo-hyun, when he served as the president between 2003-08.
Han served as the final prime minister of the Roh government between 2007-08, when Moon was chief of staff for Roh.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
-
(LEAD) S. Korea indefinitely postpones launch of space rocket over technical glitch
-
Olympic hockey hero succumbs to lung cancer at 35
-
Samsung's Lee visits ASML to expand cooperation, secure vital chip equipment