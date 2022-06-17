(LEAD) U.S. conveyed concerns over N. Korean nuclear test to China: Sullivan
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from White House policy coordinator for Asia Kurt Campbell in paras 6-8; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States has discussed with China the growing concerns over a possible North Korean nuclear test, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday.
He also reiterated U.S. concerns over what will be North Korea's seventh nuclear test.
"On North Korea, we have expressed our concern that North Korea is preparing to conduct another nuclear test. We have said that publicly. We have communicated that to China," Sullivan said in an online discussion session hosted by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a Washington-based think tank.
The remarks come after Sullivan met with Yang Jiechi, head of the Chinese Community Party's foreign affairs bureau, in Europe.
"The proof will be in the pudding. Let's see how things play out, but both of these subjects featured in our discussions on Monday in Europe, the discussion I had with my counterpart, Yang," he said when asked if there existed any consensus between the U.S. and China on the war in Ukraine and North Korean provocations.
Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to the president and National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, later said the U.S. and China had "detailed" and "frank" discussions.
"We had a detailed and very frank set of discussions about Ukraine, about North Korea, about Southeast Asia, about the Indo-Pacific strategy, keeping those lines of communication open, trying to remove areas of potential miscalculation, trying to make sure that there are communication links in the case of inadvertence or miscalculation," he said of the Sullivan-Yang meeting in a later session hosted by CNAS.
"That is the primary pursuit as we try to build what is undeniably a competitive relationship, but hopefully a peaceful relationship in which the best aspects of competition on both sides can be brought out," he added.
China, together with Russia, blocked a U.S.-proposed U.N. Security Council resolution last month that sought to impose fresh and tougher Security Council sanctions on North Korea for staging more than a dozen rounds of ballistic missile tests this year in violation of existing Security Council resolutions.
Pyongyang has so far fired more than 31 ballistic missiles in 18 rounds of missile tests this year, according to U.S. officials.
Officials in Seoul and Washington have noted the North may also conduct its seventh nuclear test in the near future, with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin reaffirming earlier this week that Pyongyang appears to have finished all preparations for a test and the only thing left before an actual test may be a political decision.
North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in September 2017.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS shares excitement about first anthology album, calling it 'soul of BTS'
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
-
Olympic hockey hero succumbs to lung cancer at 35
-
BTS dismisses rumors about team disbandment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea indefinitely postpones launch of space rocket over technical glitch