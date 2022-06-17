Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:06 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Fruitless trickle-down effect policy renewed after 5 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Corporate taxes to be lowered from 25 percent to 22 percent to revive economy with biz-friendly policy (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. lower growth predictions amid economic headwinds (Donga Ilbo)
-- Tax cuts, biz-friendly policy; gov't seeks to pursue private sector-led growth (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tax cuts, private sector-led growth: 'Yoonnomics' set sail (Segye Ilbo)
-- Corporate taxs to be lowered to 22 percent; property ownership tax not to be applied to those with one home worth 1.4 bln won or less (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Gov't is company,' now is time for private sector-led growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tax cut for chaebol, rich people; Yoon gov't returns to Lee Myung-bak administration (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon gov't kicks off 'private sector-led growth engine' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Single-home owners of homes worth 1.4 bln won or less to be exempted from property ownership tax; 90,000 to enjoy benefit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Corporate taxes, raised by Moon gov't, to be cut to level of 5 yrs ago (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Private sector leads as Yoon lays out plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon to reform taxes, regulations to pursue market-oriented economy (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows bold deregulation, labor reforms (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!