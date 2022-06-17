Korean-language dailies

-- Fruitless trickle-down effect policy renewed after 5 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Corporate taxes to be lowered from 25 percent to 22 percent to revive economy with biz-friendly policy (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. lower growth predictions amid economic headwinds (Donga Ilbo)

-- Tax cuts, biz-friendly policy; gov't seeks to pursue private sector-led growth (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Tax cuts, private sector-led growth: 'Yoonnomics' set sail (Segye Ilbo)

-- Corporate taxs to be lowered to 22 percent; property ownership tax not to be applied to those with one home worth 1.4 bln won or less (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Gov't is company,' now is time for private sector-led growth (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Tax cut for chaebol, rich people; Yoon gov't returns to Lee Myung-bak administration (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon gov't kicks off 'private sector-led growth engine' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Single-home owners of homes worth 1.4 bln won or less to be exempted from property ownership tax; 90,000 to enjoy benefit (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Corporate taxes, raised by Moon gov't, to be cut to level of 5 yrs ago (Korea Economic Daily)

