(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 17)

To an extent, it is understandable that the government has attempted to limit the damage caused by the strike by agreeing to settle the dispute. What is less understandable, though, is its decision to exclude business representatives from these negotiations. It is estimated that businesses have suffered more than 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in losses due to the strike. Some question if the government has the authority to agree on terms that will increase costs for companies using truckers' services without involving them in negotiations.