(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 17)

Yet, the worst has yet to come. The Fed is predicted to continue to raise the key rate to 3.4 percent by the end of the year and further to 3.8 percent by end of next year. This means that the U.S. is facing an uphill battle against inflation. If such a prediction becomes a reality, an economic slump cannot be avoided. As Powell said, now is the time to fight inflation and not worry about an economic slowdown.