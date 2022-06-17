(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 17)

The Ministry of National Defense and the Korea Coast Guard have expressed regret for the announcement they made 21 months ago that a South Korea fisheries official tried defecting to North Korea before being killed in the Yellow Sea. The two ministries have reversed their earlier position. They said they could not find any evidence for the official's "voluntary defection" after looking into the case again. Earlier, a court delivered a ruling that supported his relatives' demand for the release of information on how the North Korean Navy found him on the Yellow Sea.