Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 17, 2022
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/18 Sunny 60
Incheon 26/18 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 60
Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/15 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 30/20 Rain 30
Jeju 28/20 Sunny 0
Daegu 32/18 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/20 Cloudy 10
(END)
