Friday's weather forecast

09:01 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/18 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/18 Cloudy 30

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 60

Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/15 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 30/20 Rain 30

Jeju 28/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 32/18 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/20 Cloudy 10

