Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter

All News 10:24 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook, a vocalist of K-pop giant BTS, will drop a collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth next Friday.

Puth unveiled a video of Jungkook and him humorously discussing their plans to release "Left and Right" on TikTok on Friday.

The BTS member sang a verse of the song from the left and right sides of the microphone in turn just like the song's title at the request of the American artist.

This file photo shows BTS' Jungkook performing together with U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on stage at the 2018 MBC Plus x Genie Music Awards in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Nov. 6, 2018. (Yonhap)

In the video, Puth did not hide his big expectations for the collaboration project, saying, "This is gonna be crazy."

The video came three days after the South Korean septet announced a plan to take a break from group activities to focus on solo projects.

The two artists performed together on the stage of a local music awards show in 2018.

Jungkook of BTS (Yonhap)
A photo of U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, provided by Live Nation and MBC Plus (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Jungkook #BTS #Charlie Puth #collaboration
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!