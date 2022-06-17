BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook, a vocalist of K-pop giant BTS, will drop a collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth next Friday.
Puth unveiled a video of Jungkook and him humorously discussing their plans to release "Left and Right" on TikTok on Friday.
The BTS member sang a verse of the song from the left and right sides of the microphone in turn just like the song's title at the request of the American artist.
In the video, Puth did not hide his big expectations for the collaboration project, saying, "This is gonna be crazy."
The video came three days after the South Korean septet announced a plan to take a break from group activities to focus on solo projects.
The two artists performed together on the stage of a local music awards show in 2018.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says labor, management should resolve disputes themselves
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
-
PM pays visit to ex-President Moon
-
BTS dismisses rumors about team disbandment
-
(LEAD) First lady visits ex-President Chun's widow