Yoon says U.N. Security Council should resolutely respond to N.K. provocations
All News 11:11 June 17, 2022
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the U.N. Security Council should respond in a resolute and united manner to North Korea's provocations.
Yoon made the remarks in a phone call with Guterres, saying North Korean provocations pose a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the international community, an official at Yoon's office said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says labor, management should resolve disputes themselves
Most Saved
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
-
PM pays visit to ex-President Moon
-
BTS dismisses rumors about team disbandment
-
(LEAD) First lady visits ex-President Chun's widow