Hitting streak snapped at 13 games for Rays' Choi Ji-man
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- A career-high hitting streak has ended at 13 games for Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Choi Ji-man.
Choi went 0-for-2 with two walks against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Thursday (local time), as the Rays lost 2-1.
Choi had hit safely in every game since May 29. He was batting .258 before the streak began, and the number is now up to .284.
Batting third against emergency starter Clarke Schmidt, Choi drew a walk in the first inning. Then facing reliever Ryan Weber, he grounded out to second in the fourth inning and then to first in the sixth inning.
In his final trip to the plate in the ninth, Choi worked an eight-pitch walk against reliever Michael King.
Despite missing some time earlier in the season, Choi leads the Rays with 32 RBIs in 44 games and is third on the team with five home runs.
