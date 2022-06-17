The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 17, 2022
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.84 1.83
2-M 1.97 1.94
3-M 2.12 2.08
6-M 2.41 2.37
12-M 3.13 3.09
