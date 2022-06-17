Seoul's top nuclear envoy meets senior U.S. officials to discuss N. Korea issue
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy has met senior U.S. State Department officials in Washington, D.C. to discuss North Korea policies amid concerns of it carrying out a nuclear test, according to officials Friday.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, had a series of meetings with the Joe Biden administration officials during his trip there accompanying Foreign Minister Park Jin earlier this week.
In a Twitter message, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said she met with Kim "to ensure a strong, coordinated, international response" to North Korea's "ongoing destabilizing activities."
Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, also tweeted that the Seoul envoy "provided updates" on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's North Korea policy and they agreed on "the critical importance" of the allies' continued coordination.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(LEAD) Yoon says labor, management should resolve disputes themselves
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
-
PM pays visit to ex-President Moon
-
BTS dismisses rumors about team disbandment
-
(LEAD) First lady visits ex-President Chun's widow