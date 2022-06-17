Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' 'Dynamite' video surpasses 1.5 bln YouTube views

All News 14:00 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The music video for global sensation BTS' "Dynamite" passed 1.5 billion views on YouTube on Friday, becoming the second most-viewed video from the band, its management agency said.

The video for the megahit single released in August 2020 reached the milestone at 1:11 p.m., Big Hit Music said.

It became the K-pop septet's second music video to hit 1.5 billion YouTube views following "Boy with Luv."

A file photo of K-pop boy group BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Dynamite," the first English-language song from BTS, is an upbeat disco-pop song about joy and confidence. The song made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020 and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.

Including "Dynamite," BTS now has a total of 37 music videos with more than 100 million views.

This image, provided by Big Hit Music on June 17, 2022, celebrates 1.5 billion YouTube views for the music video for BTS' "Dynamite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

