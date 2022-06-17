Military reports 468 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:54 June 17, 2022
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 468 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 171,544, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 402 from the Army, 42 from the Air Force, 12 from the Navy, 9 from the Marine Corps and three from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,342 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
Most Saved
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Gov't to extend quarantine mandate for COVID-19 patients for 4 more weeks: PM
-
PM pays visit to ex-President Moon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter