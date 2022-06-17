Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 468 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:54 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 468 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 171,544, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 402 from the Army, 42 from the Air Force, 12 from the Navy, 9 from the Marine Corps and three from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 3,342 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

