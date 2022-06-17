Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader's sister sends medicine to patients with new infectious disease: KCNA
SEOUL -- Key aides to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, including his sister, have donated medicine to help people stricken with a new infectious disease in the country's southwestern region, according to Pyongyang's state media Friday.
Kim Yo-jong, the leader's younger sister who serves as vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), and other leading officials asked the "primary Party committees of their departments to send medicines prepared by their families with sincerity to households in Haeju City and Kangryong County of South Hwanghae Province where an acute enteric epidemic occurred," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
------------
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases recorded remained below 30,000, while the country reported an outbreak of an "acute enteric epidemic" in its southwestern region Thursday.
More than 26,010 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It reported one additional death, with the death toll rising to 73.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's suspected COVID-19 cases drop below 30,000: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000, its state media said Wednesday.
More than 29,910 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
------------
N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday accused the United States of campaigning to maintain its hegemony in the Indo-Pacific region and putting it in jeopardy of conflicts via its regional security initiatives and upcoming multinational maritime training.
In a post on the foreign ministry's website, Ri Myong-hak, a researcher at the ministry-affiliated Institute for Disarmament and Peace, took aim particularly at the U.S.-led Quad forum involving India, Australia and Japan, as well as AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership of Australia, Britain and the U.S.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges officials to wage battle against power abuse, bureaucratism
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on officials to root out bureaucratism and other "non-revolutionary" acts, state media said Monday, in his latest efforts to tighten internal discipline.
Kim presided over a meeting of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) the previous day in Pyongyang to discuss ways to improve the roles of party organizations in the overall state affairs this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
