Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

June 13 -- N. Korean leader urges officials to wage battle against power abuse, bureaucratism

N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers

14 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold missile defense exercise in August: sources

15 -- N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony

16 -- New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA

17 -- N.K. leader's sister sends medicine to patients with new infectious disease: KCNA

Yoon says U.N. Security Council should resolutely respond to N.K. provocations
