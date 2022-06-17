Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
June 13 -- N. Korean leader urges officials to wage battle against power abuse, bureaucratism
N. Korean nuclear test will be met by united, firm response from U.S., S. Korea: ministers
14 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold missile defense exercise in August: sources
15 -- N. Korea slams U.S.-led security pacts, upcoming RIMPAC exercise as tools for hegemony
16 -- New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
17 -- N.K. leader's sister sends medicine to patients with new infectious disease: KCNA
Yoon says U.N. Security Council should resolutely respond to N.K. provocations
(END)
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(News Focus) N. Korea says month-old virus crisis under control, but skepticism lingers
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
(LEAD) Gov't to extend quarantine mandate for COVID-19 patients for 4 more weeks: PM
-
(LEAD) New infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea; leader Kim sends medicine: KCNA
-
PM pays visit to ex-President Moon
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter