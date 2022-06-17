KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Meritz Insurance 34,500 DN 1,300
HITEJINRO 32,350 DN 1,850
Yuhan 54,400 DN 200
SLCORP 28,550 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 111,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 70,100 DN 400
DL 67,100 UP 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 77,000 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 40,050 DN 500
AmoreG 39,800 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 170,000 DN 3,000
KCC 305,000 DN 500
SKBP 69,600 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,240 DN 200
KAL 26,800 UP 100
Daewoong 24,600 UP 500
TaekwangInd 903,000 DN 28,000
GS Retail 25,450 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 556,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 141,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,050 DN 30
POSCO Holdings 262,500 DN 5,000
DB INSURANCE 60,400 DN 1,700
SamsungElec 59,800 DN 1,100
NHIS 9,790 DN 30
DongwonInd 226,500 UP 3,000
LotteChilsung 183,000 UP 6,000
LS 62,700 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES136500 UP7500
GC Corp 159,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 34,350 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,840 DN 120
SKC 166,500 UP 6,000
GCH Corp 19,750 UP 600
Daesang 20,900 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,390 DN 35
ORION Holdings 14,850 UP 650
Hanwha 27,250 DN 550
Youngpoong 592,000 DN 22,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,150 DN 200
(MORE)
