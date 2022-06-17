Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 June 17, 2022

Mobis 202,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,200 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 85,000 UP 2,600
IS DONGSEO 42,000 UP 150
S-Oil 115,500 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 370,500 DN 500
S-1 62,200 DN 200
KorZinc 530,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 DN 4,500
HMM 26,900 DN 950
HYUNDAI WIA 54,700 DN 2,700
OCI 123,500 0
Hanchem 228,500 DN 6,000
DWS 52,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO 22,700 DN 100
SamsungSecu 35,550 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 15,200 DN 150
SKTelecom 51,900 UP 1,000
HyundaiElev 28,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 136,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,300 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,630 DN 85
Hanon Systems 9,730 DN 120
SK 231,500 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 23,250 UP 350
Handsome 33,900 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 78,700 DN 2,000
Asiana Airlines 16,550 UP 100
COWAY 64,200 UP 2,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,900 DN 3,100
SamsungEng 21,800 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 1,000
IBK 10,450 DN 50
PanOcean 6,650 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 30,750 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 24,200 UP 200
KT 36,350 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL32250 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 13,100 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,700 UP 350
