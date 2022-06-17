KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 600
KT&G 83,400 0
Doosan Enerbility 17,050 DN 100
Doosanfc 32,000 DN 300
LG Display 15,950 DN 300
Kangwonland 27,150 UP 200
NAVER 237,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 72,200 DN 100
NCsoft 398,000 DN 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 66,500 UP 2,500
COSMAX 59,500 UP 500
KIWOOM 87,000 DN 500
DONGSUH 25,400 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,000 0
LIG Nex1 76,100 DN 900
TKG Huchems 21,600 DN 400
HDSINFRA 5,580 DN 140
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,000 DN 3,100
DWEC 5,920 DN 140
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,500 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 364,000 UP 500
KIH 62,500 DN 900
KEPCO KPS 35,900 UP 750
LGH&H 622,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 578,000 DN 6,000
GS 45,350 DN 300
KEPCO E&C 69,800 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,000 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 93,200 DN 1,200
Celltrion 153,000 UP 3,000
CSWIND 51,200 0
GKL 14,200 UP 200
KOLON IND 58,500 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,600 DN 1,350
HANWHA LIFE 2,315 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 20,600 DN 500
SK Innovation 225,500 UP 11,000
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
