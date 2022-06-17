KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 27,600 DN 250
Youngone Corp 41,500 DN 1,250
KBFinancialGroup 52,100 DN 700
Hansae 18,750 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 36,550 UP 250
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 DN 300
MANDO 48,200 DN 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 31,550 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,350 UP 150
Netmarble 71,300 UP 100
KRAFTON 262,500 UP 10,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,800 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 289,500 UP 4,500
PIAM 37,500 DN 650
SD Biosensor 38,350 UP 1,750
Meritz Financial 27,650 DN 450
BNK Financial Group 7,290 DN 110
emart 106,500 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 39,850 UP 50
HANJINKAL 60,500 UP 1,300
ORION 104,500 UP 4,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,850 UP 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,600 0
BGF Retail 174,500 0
SKCHEM 100,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 11,850 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 380,000 UP 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 432,500 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 15,300 DN 350
SKBS 104,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,650 DN 250
KakaoBank 36,150 DN 300
HYBE 148,500 UP 500
SK ie technology 108,000 UP 3,500
LG Energy Solution 425,500 DN 1,500
DL E&C 44,450 DN 500
kakaopay 73,800 DN 2,500
K Car 19,850 DN 200
SKSQUARE 43,050 UP 750
(END)
